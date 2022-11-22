Left Menu

Ambani all praise for Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:26 IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday showered a lavish praise on Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran, saying he has scripted the salt-to-software conglomerate's spectacular growth in recent years.

Sharing the dais with Chandrasekaran at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University here, Ambani said Tata Group's gigantic steps in the field of renewable energy under his leadership are inspirational.

''We are privileged to have N Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of the Tata Group, as the chief guest for today's event,'' he said. ''He is a true inspiration to the business community and the youth of India.'' Ambani is the president of the Board of Governors of the University while Tata Sons head was the chief guest at the convocation.

''Through his vision, conviction and rich hands-on experience, he has scripted Tata Group's spectacular growth in recent years,'' Ambani said.

Stating that Chandrasekaran has led Tatas forays into businesses of the future, he said, ''the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership'' is inspirational.

''The steps reflect his faith in the ability of New Energy technologies to lead us to a better and brighter future,'' he said. ''If India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition.'' PTI ANZ SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

