Left Menu

Times Higher Education employability ranking: IIT Delhi only Indian institution in top 50

It is produced and owned by the higher education HR consultancy Emerging and published exclusively by THE.Among Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Science IISc, Bengaluru is at the second spot 58, improving its ranking by three positions, followed by IIT-Bombay at 72, up from 97 in 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:45 IST
Times Higher Education employability ranking: IIT Delhi only Indian institution in top 50
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the only Indian educational institution among top 50 in the Global University Employability Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE).

The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) reveals the world's top 250 universities for producing employable graduates according to recruiters. It is produced and owned by the higher education HR consultancy Emerging and published exclusively by THE.

Among Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is at the second spot (58), improving its ranking by three positions, followed by IIT-Bombay at 72, up from 97 in 2021. The latest THE Rankings have five Indian institutions in top 200 and a total of seven in top 250.

Except IIT-Delhi, the remaining institutes improved their rankings with IIT-Bombay doing so by 25 positions. IIM-Ahmedabad (154) and IIT-Kharagpur (155), the other two Indian institutions in top 175 too improved their rankings by eight and 15 places respectively. The other two Indian universities are Amity University (225), Noida and Bangalore University (242).

Globally, the US continues its dominance with four universities in the top five, led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology and Harvard University as the top three respectively. In all there are 55 US universities in the top 250, followed by France with 18 and the UK 14. Singapore, Japan and the UK have one institution each in the top 10.

A total of 44 countries have featured in the list. India with seven institutions in the top 250 is on the 13th spot in terms of number of institutions, ahead of countries such as Sweden, Hong Kong, Italy and Singapore.

The employers that took part provided around 8,00,000 graduate jobs or placements in 2022-2023. The survey, now in its 12th year, incorporated 98,014 votes from employers worldwide on which universities teach the key skills that students need to thrive in the workplace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022