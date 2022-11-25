Mentally unsound girl raped, impregnated by youth UP's Shahjahanpur

Left Menu

A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood, impregnating her, police said on Friday.According to the police, the family members came to know about it only when they found that the girl is four-month pregnant and upon questioning, she revealed that the accused used to rape her.Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Sanjeev Bajpai said the 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures.

A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood, impregnating her, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the family members came to know about it only when they found that the girl is four-month pregnant and upon questioning, she revealed that the accused used to rape her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures. A case has been registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. The youth is absconding and a search is on to nab him, Bajpai said.

