Dharmendra Pradhan calls to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 6th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav. This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

School Students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online creative writing competition. The https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/ portal has been live for registrations from 25th November 2022 and will remain open till 30th December 2022 on a bouquet of themes listed below:

I. Themes for Students

1. Know your freedom fighters

What life stories have you heard about Freedom fighters of your State or Region? What inspirations do you draw from their life? How do you want to serve your nation?

2. Our culture is our pride

What is special about your state's culture? What elements of that culture make you feel proud of your country?

3. My book my inspiration

Which is a book that has shaped you greatly and why?

4. Save Environment for future generations

What are your ideas about sustainable development? What challenges, do you anticipate for our future generation due to climatic changes? What measures must we take to protect our environment? How can you contribute in the sustainable development as a student?

5. My life, my health

Why is remaining healthy important? What do you do to remain in good health?

6. My startup dream

Entrepreneurship among students towards self-reliance for succeeding in life and at the same time contributing to the nation's economy and work culture is the need of the hour. What are your dreams about your own startup?

7. STEM education/ education without boundaries

NEP 2020 recommends flexibility in choice of subjects by the students. Students will have liberty to take subjects of their choice, choose their own path, and pursue a profession of their own choice. There is life beyond Science and Mathematics too. What do you think about this? What challenges do you see in this transformative recommendation? What are your suggestions?

8. Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Toys and Games can also be a source for learning. Write your view about students learning through toys and games at the secondary stage.

II. Themes for Teachers

1. Our Heritage

What is the essence of Teaching 'Indian' Traditional Knowledge for the Holistic development of the learners? How would you plan to teach this, integrating in the areas you undertake in school.

2. Enabling Learning Environment

What should be your role as a teacher to create a healthy and conducive classroom environment for better learning and emotional and mental well-being of your learners? How will you structure activities to ensure participation and learning of all the learners? What are your thoughts and opinion on 'peer learning'?

3. Education for Skilling

Skill education is very important. Though the entire education system needs to be transformed for providing skill education in our country, promotion of Vocational Education among secondary students is need of the hour. The reason being many students do not prefer to pursue academics/ higher education, rather they want to explore different avenues to go ahead in life. What are your thoughts on this?

4. Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

Students to learn through experiential learning and project-based curriculum; to have confidence in what they learn and how they learn, this will automatically reduce the pressure of examination. What initiatives, as a teacher you will take to implement this perspective of the NEP 2020.

5. Future educational challenges

In your opinion what are the current educational challenges? How should school, teachers and parents facilitate the children to cope up with the changes in the educational expectations?

III. Themes for Parents

1. My child, my teacher

What is something interesting that your child has taught you ? How have you learnt it and adapted to it? Why is it important to adapt to the interests of our children.

2. Adult Education- Making everyone literate

What according to you is the importance of Adult Education? How can it lead to an empowered nation? How can children contribute to adult's understanding of modern issues?

3. Learning and growing together

How will you compliment your child at home with the learning at school? Write a creative note on the role of you as a parent in the healthy learning process of your child.

About 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov may be gifted with PPC Kits and a certificate of appreciation from Director, NCERT.

