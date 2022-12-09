Left Menu

Climate change, environment degradation emerging as major cause of human rights violations: NHRC

Climate change and environment degradation is emerging as a major cause of many human rights violations and all stakeholders need to contribute in the interests of growth and development of all equally, the NHRC said on Friday.

  • Country:
  • India

Climate change and environment degradation is emerging as a major cause of many human rights violations and all stakeholders need to contribute in the interests of growth and development of all equally, the NHRC said on Friday. ''Today amidst various new concerns of human rights, climate change and environment degradation is emerging as a major cause of many human rights violations across the globe for which all stakeholders, nationally as well as internationally, need to contribute in the interests of growth and development of all equally,'' the National Human Rights Commission said on the eve of Human Rights Day.

Human Rights Day is celebrated globally on December 10 every year since 1950 in commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948.

The day is observed to remember and strengthen the tenets of UDHR that every human being, regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth or other position, is born equal and has inalienable rights to life, liberty, dignity and equality. The motto of the NHRC, India, is ''Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina'', -- let there be happiness everywhere.

