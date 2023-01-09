Left Menu

Trying to set up one engineering and medical college in each district: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the Mahagathbandhan government is trying to set up at least one medical college and hospital in every district and working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure so that people do not have to go outside the state for better treatment.

PTI | Saran | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:43 IST
Trying to set up one engineering and medical college in each district: Bihar CM
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the 'Mahagathbandhan' government is trying to set up at least one medical college and hospital in every district and ''working tirelessly'' to augment health infrastructure so that people do not have to go outside the state for better treatment. Efforts are also underway to ensure that each district gets at least one engineering college, he said.

While interacting with media persons during his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Saran district, the CM said, "To ensure that the people get the best medical facilities, the government is working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure in the state. ''Efforts are being made to boost the sector so that the people need not go outside the state for treatment. We are planning to have at least one medical college and hospital in every district to make sure that medical education and facilities remain in reach of everyone,'' he said. The government's aim is that the boys and girls of Bihar do not need to go outside to study engineering and medicine, the JD(U) leader said. ''Especially for girls, we have made provision for reservation of seats in engineering and medical colleges in the state,'' the CM said. The basic objective of the state government is to motivate girls for pursuing higher and technical studies, he said, adding that instructions have already been issued to officials concerned to complete the construction work of medical and engineering colleges on time. Kumar, accompanied by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his other cabinet colleagues, also interacted with Jeevika Didis — women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project. The CM asked them to always stay alert and be aware of people trying to flout prohibition and child marriage laws in their respective areas. Highlighting the importance of prohibition and the ongoing campaign against social evils like dowry and child marriage, the CM said people must come forward to address these problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023