Odisha-based artist creates miniature hockey stick & ball inside a bottle

Odisha-based artist L Eshwar Rao has carved a miniature hockey stick and ball and placed it inside a 750 ml bottle to wish 'Best of Luck' to all teams participating in the World Cup.

The World Cup Hockey tournament will be held in Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

Rao who hails from Jatni, in Khurda District claimed it took him 10 days to carve the unique sculpture on pencil nib.

Eshwar had earlier created a world cup hockey replica and placed it inside a 750 ml bottle.

Rao has used chalk, glass, and glitter paper for the model. Rao said it took him eight days to create the miniature sculpture inside a bottle and two days to carve the pencil sculptor.

The pencil sculpture measures less than half an inch, claimed Rao ''The World Cup Hockey is being held for the second time in our state, It is a pride moment for all of us, 16 teams are participating in the event, I wanted to convey my best wishes to all teams through my art,'' Rao told PTI.

Rao has been practising this artwork for 25 years. His journey as a miniature artist began in 1999, after he gifted the Taj Mahal carved out of chalk to his teacher.

''I had been practising miniature artwork since I was in Class 2. I had gifted my miniature art to my teacher when I was in Class 12. My teacher was so impressed by my work that he later introduced me to the then principal of B K College of Arts,'' Rao told PTI.

He later took training in stone carving for four years.

In 2011, Rao started his own foundation 'Eshwar Art and Craft Social Foundation' where he trains students for free while continuing with miniature art.

