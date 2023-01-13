Left Menu

Over 70,000 university staff in Britain to strike for 18 days over pay

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:44 IST
Over 70,000 university staff in Britain to strike for 18 days over pay
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay and job conditions, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Thursday.

"The clock is now ticking for the sector to produce a deal or be hit with widespread disruption throughout spring," UCU general secretary Jo Grady said.

The union is demanding better pay after employers set a pay rise worth 3% after more than a decade of below-inflation pay awards, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023