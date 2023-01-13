Left Menu

Government extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30; issues official notice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:18 IST
The Union health ministry on Friday extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30, according to an official notice.

Earlier the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023.

The Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023.

The NEET-PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5 and the last date for submission of online applications is January 27, 2023, said the notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

''The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023,'' the notice said.

Sources said that now it is also being requested by the students and their families that if the MBBS internship completion date is extended then the date of NEET PG examination should also be postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

