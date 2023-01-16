Left Menu

Delhi assembly adjourned for day amid protest by AAP members against LG

After the House reconvened, AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the lieutenant governor over his objections to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, following which the speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour.Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

16-01-2023
The Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day, amid protest by MLAs of the ruling AAP against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government.

The assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

The House was first adjourned for 10 minutes following a war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP members over alleged interference of Saxena in the working of the city government. AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj had initiated a discussion on calling attention motion on the issue of ''Illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers''. After the House reconvened, AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the lieutenant governor over his ''objections'' to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, following which the speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour.

Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

