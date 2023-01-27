Left Menu

IT Ministry's R&D institute SAMEER inks pact with Siemens Healthineers on MRI technology

The MoU today is a significant step in this direction, Chandrasekhar said.He also observed the healthcare sector in India represents a big market and added that the government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:51 IST
IT Ministry's R&D institute SAMEER inks pact with Siemens Healthineers on MRI technology
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAMEER_RnD)
SAMEER, India's premier R&D institute under the IT Ministry, has signed a pact with Siemens Healthineers to contribute towards the development of technologies for advancing healthcare and diagnostic access in the country, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present on the occasion of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, noted that it will make available low-cost MRIs as part of the Prime Minister’s vision of providing quality and affordable healthcare and diagnostic access for every Indian.

''SAMEER...signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Healthineers that will contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative technologies for advancing healthcare and diagnostic access in India, in Bengaluru today,'' the release said.

The minister emphasised that Digital India Programme launched by the Prime Minister in 2015 has paved way for the nation to move from being a consumer of technology to a producer of technology, devices and products. ''The MoU today is a significant step in this direction,'' Chandrasekhar said.

He also observed the healthcare sector in India represents a big market and added that the government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in India. ''We are also supportive of the R&D model based on co-development between global companies and India's vast network of academic institutions,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

