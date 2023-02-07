MP: Nurse recruitment exam question paper found leaked; eight held

An examination for the recruitment of contract staff nurses under the National Health Mission (NHM) was cancelled here on Tuesday afternoon after its question paper was found to have been leaked.

Eight persons were arrested in this connection, police said. The first round of the examination took place on Tuesday morning but the second one, which was to start at 3.30 PM, was cancelled.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that following a tip-off received on Monday night, a crime branch team raided an eatery on the Gwalior-Dabra highway on Tuesday.

Copies of the NHM nurse exam paper were found in the possession of eight persons who were inside, he added. Original documents of 80 candidates were also found with them. These documents had been allegedly `pledged' with the accused.

If the leaked questions actually appeared in the examination, the candidates who had received the leaked paper were supposed to pay the accused and get back their documents, the SP said.

As many as 39 mobile phones were also seized.

This was suspected to be part of a big recruitment exam paper leak racket, the SP added.

Of those arrested, three were from Gwalior, two each from Prayagraj and Haryana, and one from Bihar. The kingpin, a resident of Prayagraj, was absconding, Sanghi said.

The gang charged about Rs 2 to 3 lakh for question papers, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating besides the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and Information Technology Act, he said.

