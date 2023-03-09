Left Menu

Melbourne varsity to collaborate with 3 Indian institutions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:36 IST
The University of Melbourne in Australia on Thursday announced collaborations with three educational institutions -- the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule University in Pune, and the Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management in Hyderabad.

The partnership offers a new undergraduate dual degree in science to the students of these universities. Under this, Indian students who enrol in the new dual degree will be able to complete it in India and abroad, spending the first two years studying in the country, followed by two years on campus in Melbourne, the Australian institute said here.

In addition, the students can study up to six masters subjects in their final year so they can fast-track a masters degree from a suite of disciplines, including science, engineering, public health and data science, University of Melbourne vice-chancellor Duncan Maskell said.

He is part of the delegation travelling with the visiting Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Dayananda Siddavattam, vice-chancellor of the Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, S Gowri, vice-chancellor of the University of Madras, and Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule of Pune.

Maskell said the new dual degree is the logical next step of the Bachelor of science (blended), which was co-designed and quality assured by his university, and is now offered by seven other institutions.

He also said discussions are underway with more institutions looking to offer the dual degree from 2024.

