Diatom test confirms VSSUT student died due to drowning: Odisha Police

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:49 IST
Diatom test confirms VSSUT student died due to drowning: Odisha Police
A 22-year-old student of Veer Surendra Sai University Technology (VSSUT), whose body was found in Hirakud Dam, had died due to drowning, police said on Saturday.

Although a diatom test confirmed that Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahu, whose body was fished out of the waters on March 1, drowned, it is yet to be confirmed whether she had jumped into it, a police officer said.

The incident took place after the native of Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi district received her degree in the convocation on February 28.

Her family, however, alleged she was strangled to death before being thrown into the waters by her two male friends.

Addressing a press conference, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar, said, ''Diatom test is conducted to determine the exact cause of death in case a body is found in the waters. It confirmed she died due to drowning and was not killed and thrown into the waters.'' He added that further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the autopsy report had also confirmed that she died due to drowning.

