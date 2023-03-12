Left Menu

Suspects being questioned over TSPSC paper leak: Telangana police

A few suspects were being questioned by the police here as part of investigation into the leak of a question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission TSPSC exam, police said on Sunday.The TSPSC on Saturday had postponed the written examination scheduled to be held today for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer on account of suspected hacking of the question paper online.A case was registered at Begum Bazaar police station.

A few suspects were being questioned by the police here as part of investigation into the 'leak' of a question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam, police said on Sunday.

The TSPSC on Saturday had postponed the written examination scheduled to be held today for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer on account of suspected hacking of the question paper online.

A case was registered at Begum Bazaar police station. The candidates were informed individually through SMS about postponement of the examination.

''We have got some evidence and few suspects are being questioned. We are investigating,'' a senior police official told PTI adding interrogation is going on and more details will be revealed soon.

The TSPSC had also announced that the online examination for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and March 16 were also postponed.

