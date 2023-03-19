Maha minister calls for action if depts in Thane district found indulging in non-utilisation of development funds

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai has directed the Thane district administration to take action against those departments which do not fully utilise the funds allotted to them for development projects. Speaking via video-conferencing during a review meeting on Saturday, Excise Minister Desai, who is also the Thane Guardian Minister, said the authorities need to ensure that funds from the District Planning Committee (DPC) be spent on projects. Thane collector Ashok Shingare gave a presentation on the status of the utilisation of funds allotted by the DPC. ''The district administration should ensure 100 per cent utilisation of funds. He also directed the officials to re-appropriate the balance and unutilised funds to other accounts and projects in the district,'' Desai said. ''The collector should take action against those departments which do not spend the funds properly,'' he said.

