Mexico's top court to consider electoral body's lawsuit against reform
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:25 IST
Mexico's Supreme Court will consider a lawsuit from the independent electoral institute, the court said on Friday, in a case that seeks to overturn a controversial congressional reform that slashed its budget ahead of elections next year.
The court added that it has granted the temporary suspension of the contested articles of the reform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
