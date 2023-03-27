Covid: 38 new cases in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Left Menu

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said all the persons including the students were healthy and there was no need to panic.The DM added that medicine kits have been provided to the Covid-infected persons, and an ambulance has been stationed at the Kasturba school to attend to any emergency.

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 27-03-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 00:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Thirty-eight fresh Covid cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, officials said. All the 38 cases -- 37 girls and a staff -- were from the Kasturba school in Mitauli block where another student had tested positive on March 23, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Gupta. Gupta visited the school along with additional CMO Dr Anil Gupta.

With the fresh cases, the total active Covid cases in the district stands at 41, officials said.

Gupta said apart from 39 positive cases at the Kasturba school, two other people --one from Mitauli and another from Behjam block- have tested positive for the infection. District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said all the persons including the students were healthy and there was no need to panic.

The DM added that medicine kits have been provided to the Covid-infected persons, and an ambulance has been stationed at the Kasturba school to attend to any emergency.

