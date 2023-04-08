Left Menu

IIM Calcutta awards MBA degrees to 461 students in 58th convocation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:40 IST
IIM Calcutta awards MBA degrees to 461 students in 58th convocation
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Saturday awarded degrees to 461 students of two-year flagship MBA programme in the 58th annual convocation.

Wunderman Thompson's Executive Director (APAC) Tarun Rai delivered the keynote address.

''A total of 461 students of the 58th batch of the 2-year flagship MBA programme were awarded their degrees, along with 78 students who were awarded for the 1-Year MBAEx Programme,'' IIM-C said in a statement.

The Institute also conferred 40 students with their post-graduate programme for executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 10 students with their PhD degrees.

Recently, the final placement process for the 58th batch of IIM Calcutta's flagship 2-year MBA programme was completed, with a three per cent rise in the average yearly salary offered to candidates this year, the statement said.

The median salary offered also increased by almost nine per cent compared to that of last year, standing at Rs 33.67 lakh.

A total of 573 offers were secured for the entire batch, with the top 25 per cent of students receiving yearly compensation of around Rs 50.86 lakh, an increase of five per cent compared to last year.

The average yearly compensation for the 2021-23 batch was Rs 35.07 lakh, up from Rs 34.20 lakh in the previous year.

The Board of Governors chairperson Shrikrishna Kulkarni and the director of IIM-C, Prof Uttam K Sarkar, were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023