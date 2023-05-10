Mumbai cops issue LOC against Indian student in UK for sending threat mail to Salman Khan

The Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against an Indian student pursuing medical education in the UK for allegedly sending a threatening email to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, a police official said on Tuesday. Police have initiated the process to bring the student back to India as he has been identified as the sender of the email, the official said. The investigation revealed the student hails from Haryana. He is in the third year of a medical course. The student is likely to return to India by the end of this year when his academic session ends in the United Kingdom, the official said.

Police suspect the student had allegedly sent threatening messages to Salman Khan in the name of jailed gangster Goldy Brar in March. A few days ago, Salman had received an e-mail on one of his official IDs which stated that Khan should meet gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Goldie Brar and sort their differences once and for all, or be ready to face the consequences. Recently, a minor boy was nabbed by Mumbai Police after he called up the control room and allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.

