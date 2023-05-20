Left Menu

G20 event in J-K will send message across world, increase tourism, investments in UT: Sinha

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 13:49 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • India

The success of the upcoming tourism working group meeting of the G-20 countries will result in an increase in the influx of tourists and investments in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

The three-day meeting beginning May 22 is slated to be held in the summer capital.

All arrangements have been put in place with the cooperation of the people of the union territory, Sinha said after inaugurating the six-km stretch of the Jhelum River Front at Rajbagh.

The preparations have been done for the event by the administration and people of J-K, he said, adding that the masses have lent their cooperation in a huge way.

The LG expressed hope that the administration with the cooperation of the people will put up a grand show ''the success of which will send a message across the world''.

''It will result in an increase in tourism and investments in the days to come, and the whole world will get to see the traditional hospitality of Kashmir,'' Sinha said.

Srinagar is being developed as a world-class city and its makeover will not only preserve the city's cultural heritage but also boost its economy, he said.

Speaking about the Jhelum-Rajbagh River Front, Sinha said it is an international-level space created by Srinagar Smart City Limited and has facilities like Wi-Fi zones, cycle tracks, and walkways.

A library and cafes will also be established here, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

