Turkey's election board confirms Erdogan wins runoff

Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey's presidency in a runoff election with 52.14% of the votes, the High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday, making the results official.

With 99.43% of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan's rival Kilicdaroglu received 47.86% of the votes, Yener said. With a gap of more than 2 million votes between candidates, the rest of the uncounted votes will not change the result, he added.

