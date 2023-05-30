Left Menu

3 officials of Punjab school education dept suspended for dereliction of duty

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:26 IST
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three officials of the department on charges of dereliction of duty.

According to officials, action was taken against Bhagwan Singh, District Manager of Mohali Depot, Lakhan Singh, Deputy Manager of Mohali Depot, and Jaspreet Singh, Statistical Assistant of the Punjab School Education Board.

They said Bains had gone for a surprise check at the government primary school at Lambayan in SAS Nagar district.

During the inspection, Class 5 students brought to his attention that they were yet to receive their English subject books, following which the minister summoned the officials concerned.

It was found that 3,500 books were not printed due to the negligence of officials and employees. As a result of this, 1,135 students in the Dera Bassi block and 1,400 students in the Banur block did not receive English subject books, the officials said.

Bains also ordered the district education officer, Mohali (Elementary), and the block education officer to be issued show-cause notices.

