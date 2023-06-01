Exploring the Benefits of Early Tech Education with HCL TechBee

Research suggests that children are likely to acquire new knowledge and skills more rapidly than adults. Children and teenagers learn by seeing, hearing, exploring, experimenting, and asking questions. There are findings indicating that many children – especially in the world's poorest countries – learn only very little in school. They learn better and more effectively when they are exposed to real-life situations. Taking a cue from that nowadays students, parents, and corporates are realizing the value of early career programs.

With this notion, TechBee – HCL's Early Career Program was launched way back in 2017. This program imbibed real-life education and training for students who want to build a tech career. Early tech education can provide several benefits including: • Improved problem-solving skills • Increased creativity and innovation • Enhanced critical thinking abilities • Better understanding of technology and its impact on society • Preparation for future job opportunities in the tech industry • Improved digital literacy and competency • Increased confidence and self-esteem • Development of teamwork and collaboration skills For young people wanting to pursue tech careers, they need not waste time, energy, money, and other resources on pursuing generic career pathways. They can remain focused and straightaway pick up a stream of learning of their choice. Early career programs can provide several benefits for individuals including: • Opportunities to gain valuable work experience and skills early on in their careers.

• Exposure to various aspects of the industry and organization • Opportunities to network and build professional relationships • Increased confidence and self-esteem • Improved understanding of workplace culture and expectations • Enhanced job readiness and preparedness for future career opportunities • Potential for mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals • Opportunities to receive ongoing training and development to support career growth Early career programs like TechBee have been doing just that since its inception. Some students are sorted in their minds about what they want to do in the long run. Programs like TechBee – HCL's Early Career Program just help them work towards their goal. Jobs after 12th are still an evolving concept in India but students are deriving solace from the West where professional courses after 12th are quite an 'in' thing. There are various options for careers after Class 12, but it all depends on the student's interest, skills, and goals. They can explore different fields and seek guidance from counselors to make an informed decision. Candidates can watch some career guidance sessions like https://www.hcltechbee.com/career-guidance-session/ to get an idea about jobs for 12th-pass students. These sessions have experts delving into the nuances of how job opportunities and eligibility criteria vary based on the candidate's educational background, skills, and experience and they will need to make a choice keeping all of the above in mind. One good way to decide a candidate's future is by looking around and see what their peers are up to. What research they would have missed, their peer would have done and arrived at a conclusion about his/her life. Candidates can check out testimonials of students at https://www.hcltechbee.com/testimonials/ who have opted for early career programs after Class XII.

After successful completion of programs like TechBee, candidates get: • A job with HCLTech in various IT roles • Relevant Job certifications • Medical and other corporate benefits • Opportunity to pursue work-integrated higher education from leading universities • And, last but not least, all other benefits that a regular employee gets post-employment In life today, everything comes with both advantages and disadvantages. The same applies to a job before graduation. One needs to weigh his or her personal circumstances, priorities, and goals. It's important to realize and take it in their stride that their work commitments should never interfere with their academic goals or vice versa. Early career program and a job may give them an idea about what type of work they may be interested in pursuing in the long run. In case candidates are still having doubts, check this out https://registrations.hcltechbee.com/.

