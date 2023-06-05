Merck Foundation CEO, African First Ladies Announce Winners of Their FILM Awards 2022 to Break Infertility Stigma

• Merck Foundation CEO in partnership with African First Ladies announce Winners of their FILM Awards 2022 for Diabetes & Hypertension Awareness.

• Merck Foundation CEO announced call for applications of 2023 for two Merck Foundation FILM Awards in partnership with African First Ladies, “More Than a Mother” FILM Awards and “Diabetes & Hypertension” FILM Awards - apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com • Merck Foundation FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.

• Merck Foundation FILM Awards “Diabetes and Hypertension” to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies, announced the winners of Merck Foundation’s two FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension” 2022.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of “More than a Mother” campaign emphasized, “I am extremely happy to announce today the winners of our Merck Foundation FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension” in partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies. Big congratulations to all the winners. I appreciate the efforts put in by the young talents across Africa in their films through which they have beautifully conveyed important messages in line with the theme of the awards.” The theme of “More Than a Mother” FILM Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” FILM Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

“We started our FILM Awards in 2017, and I can see a vast improvement in the quality and quantity of the entries received from across Africa.

I strongly believe that all forms of art including filmmaking can play a significant role in bringing about a culture shift in society, and in the world. Our aim is to utilize this medium to encourage promising filmmakers and new talents across the continent to be the Champions of Social and Health issues in their communities”, added Senator Kelej.

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Winners: FIRST POSITION: • Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA Film Name: STOP FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puduzw95ssw SECOND POSITION: • Meri Hyöky, LESOTHO Film Name: MONSTER (About GBV) Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5-8UFOT2dI • Athuman Juma Nakam, TANZANIA Film Name: ATIGA (About FGM) Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6Jx9rhMXpA&feature=youtu.be THIRD POSITION: • Huzzain Bello, NIGERIA Film Name: NOT ADDRESSING THIS ANYMORE (About Infertility Stigma) Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpXgOPjSPOQ • Tunu Yongolo and Emmanuel Feruzi, Huzzain Bello, TANZANIA Film Name: BETWEEN JOY & SORROW (About Infertility Awareness) Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1hQ_-uXkwM Here is the Winner of Merck Foundation FILM Awards “Diabetes & Hypertension” 2022: FIRST POSITION (French): • Yanick BAZILE, MAURITIUS Film Name: Moi, diabétique (About Diabetes & Hypertension awareness) Link: https://youtu.be/wVK1goPtiCY Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, “I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the 2023 Edition of the Merck Foundation FILM Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’. I am looking forward to the entries from our African Filmmakers and students of filmmaking institutions this year too.

Filmmakers and Young talents of Africa, it’s time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique films with strong and relevant messages about the critical and sensitive social and health issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let’s all join hands to create a cultural shift.” Details of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2023: 1. Merck Foundation FILM Awards 2023 “More Than a Mother” Theme for the awards: Address one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.

Who can apply: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages on the theme.

Categories: ENGLISH, FRENCH, PORTUGUESE AND ARABIC LANGUAGE Submission deadline: 30th September 2023.

2. Merck Foundation FILM Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension” Theme for the awards: Promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages on the theme.

Categories: ENGLISH, FRENCH, PORTUGUESE AND ARABIC LANGUAGE Submission deadline: 30th October 2023.

