Chhattisgarh: Thousands join Yoga session in Raipur

More than 21,000 people participated in the state-level yoga event organized at Jora Maidan in the Chhattisgarh capital to mark International Yoga Day on Wednesday, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission chairman Gyanesh Sharma said the practice of Yoga helps in healing and promoting a healthy body.

''People have become more aware than before. The number of people from every section of society adopting a healthy routine and practising Yoga is growing,'' he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Vikas Upadhyay, who was also present on the occasion, said that practising Yoga regularly helps in maintaining health and fitness.

''Yoga enhances our physical and mental abilities. The Yoga Commission is making consistent efforts to create mass awareness regarding the importance of Yoga. More than 40 Yoga centres have been opened in the state to make it easier for people to learn and practice,'' he said.

Senior Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma said that practising Yoga every day is an inexpensive way to avoid diseases and maintain fitness.

Extending greetings for International Day of Yoga, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam said that every person should practice yoga to stay fit and healthy.

