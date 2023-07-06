Telangana govt issues orders to establish 8 new medical colleges

The Telangana government has issued orders for setting up eight new government medical colleges in the state.

This makes Telangana the only state in the country to have a government medical college in each district, according to an official release. There are 33 districts in the state.

The newly-approved medical colleges in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongiri, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts will commence classes from next academic year, each offering 100 MBBS seats. The establishment of new government medical colleges has significantly increased the number of MBBS seats in the state (under government institutions). From a meager 850 seats in government colleges in 2014 (when Telangana was formed), the number rose to 3,790 now. The eight newly-sanctioned medical colleges will contribute an additional 800 seats, taking the total number to 4,590 seats in government medical colleges, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)