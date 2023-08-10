FunctionUp School of Technology calls for advanced coding skills for B-Tech students

Mumbai, August 10, 2023: Coding skills continue to be in high demand, and so does the need for a skilled technology workforce. The problem is supply is not keeping pace with demand, and therein lies the Skills Gap.

According to a TeamLease report, though there are over 500 million Indians of working age, one out of two are not employable. Only 49% of Indian youth is employable, points out the India Skills Report. According to the National Employability Report for Engineering, 80% of Indian engineers do not possess the required skills.

But FunctionUp School of Technology (FST) is helping bridge the crucial gap between demand and supply when it comes to the skilled technology workforce.

FST has launched a four-year offline B-Tech degree taught by IIT alumni. The first offline campus course is conducted at Starex University in Gurugram, Haryana. FST is in talks with other offline campuses to offer B Tech courses across India.

According to Pritesh Kumar, Co-Founder & Director of FST, "Our program stands out with India's first institute offering a 100% Placement Guarantee Else Refund, offline B-Tech taught by IITians, a curriculum that perfectly aligns with industry requirements, and incredible industry exposure right from the 2nd year! Our objective is to secure the future of the next generation of industry-ready professionals." During the four years on the campus course in the college, the students will learn a comprehensive full-stack development learning experience in the first year, while the subsequent three years will be devoted to practical training with 4-6 internships in esteemed corporations. The course is designed and taught by IITians. This will enable students to gain invaluable experience and forge a distinct edge in the fiercely competitive tech job market. At the end of the four-year offline course, students will be awarded a B-Tech degree by FST and a B-Tech degree in Computer Science (AI & ML), across its partnered universities in India with an assurance of 100% placement or refund of the tuition fees, which is an indicator of the institution's ability to match its trained talent pool with industry requirements. FST has tied up with 850+ hiring partners including Tesla, Facebook, Mercedes, AirBnB, Twitch, Myntra, Ola, Swiggy, Meesho, Ernst & Young, Oracle, Zomato, PayPal, Cisco, and Deloitte to name a few.

"There is a skill gap but there is raw talent in abundance too. We provide practical skill sets critical for careers in the IT industry," adds Pritesh Kumar.

FunctionUp School of Technology is led by a team of visionary alumni from IIT and ISB. The Founders are Pritesh Kumar and Bharat Gupta. Their collective expertise has forged a curriculum in collaboration with industry giants MAANG (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix & Google) and exceptional IIT professionals. Founded in 2021, FunctionUp has also introduced courses for working professionals such as the Data Science Course and a Full Stack Development Course. These courses are designed for working professionals and they are focused on cracking US Remote jobs after six months of training.

