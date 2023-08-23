Left Menu

2 injured in shooting at Alabama A&M campus

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus, police said. The shooting occurred at Alabama AM University, Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an email. The university posted an announcement about a developing public safety emergency near the Knight Center residence hall and asked students to stay away from the area.

PTI | Huntsville | Updated: 23-08-2023 06:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 06:52 IST
2 injured in shooting at Alabama A&M campus
  • Country:
  • United States

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus, police said. The shooting occurred at Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an email. Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two people and was an isolated incident, Martin said. Both people have minor injuries, police said. One person was detained by police. Police do not think anyone else was involved. "This was not an active shooter incident," Martin wrote in the emailed statement. The north Alabama campus was briefly placed on a lockdown, according to local news outlets. WAFF reported that students were sent an alert warning that there was a report of an armed person on campus and to go inside and lock their doors. The university posted an announcement about a "developing public safety emergency near the Knight Center" residence hall and asked students to stay away from the area. The school later posted a notice that the situation was all clear. Alabama A&M University is in north Alabama and has an enrollment of about 6,100 students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023