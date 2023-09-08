Left Menu

G20 summit: No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:59 IST
There will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9 due to the G20 summit, an official statement said on Friday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, ''The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (September 9, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to G20 summit.'' The G20 summit will be held in Delhi from September 9-10.

