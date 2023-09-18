Left Menu

7 MBBS students booked for 'ragging' in Telangana

The seniors allegedly went to his room and thrashed him, the police official said.The police said the seven KMC students were booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and also under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.When contacted KMC Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas told PTI that the anti-ragging committee of the college will meet on Tuesday and the future course of action would depend on the outcome of the meeting.On September 11, 10 MBBS students of state-run Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad were suspended for one year, for allegedly ragging their juniors.

PTI | Warangal | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:49 IST
7 MBBS students booked for 'ragging' in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have booked cases against seven MBBS students studying in government run Kakatiya Medical College here for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior student.

The seniors are in the third year of their course while the junior is in the second year, and the incident took place on September 14. Based on the complaint lodged by the student, police have registered a case.

This is the second such incident in the state within a month after the authorities of Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad suspended 10 students for allegedly indulging in ragging juniors.

Mattewada Police Inspector N Venkathewerlu on Monday said notices have been served to the students involved in the ragging.

He said the second year student, a resident of Rajasthan, was asked by the seniors to bring water. When he refused, he was allegedly thrashed by them. ''The seniors allegedly went to his room and thrashed him,'' the police official said.

The police said the seven KMC students were booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and also under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.

When contacted KMC Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas told PTI that the anti-ragging committee of the college will meet on Tuesday and the future course of action would depend on the outcome of the meeting.

On September 11, 10 MBBS students of state-run Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad were suspended for one year, for allegedly ragging their juniors. The suspension orders were issued after the anti-ragging committee took a decision to this effect following an inquiry which found them to be ''indulging in ragging'' over the past few days, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023