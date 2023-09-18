7 MBBS students booked for 'ragging' in Telangana

The city police have booked cases against seven MBBS students studying in government run Kakatiya Medical College here for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior student.

The seniors are in the third year of their course while the junior is in the second year, and the incident took place on September 14. Based on the complaint lodged by the student, police have registered a case.

This is the second such incident in the state within a month after the authorities of Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad suspended 10 students for allegedly indulging in ragging juniors.

Mattewada Police Inspector N Venkathewerlu on Monday said notices have been served to the students involved in the ragging.

He said the second year student, a resident of Rajasthan, was asked by the seniors to bring water. When he refused, he was allegedly thrashed by them. ''The seniors allegedly went to his room and thrashed him,'' the police official said.

The police said the seven KMC students were booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and also under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.

When contacted KMC Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas told PTI that the anti-ragging committee of the college will meet on Tuesday and the future course of action would depend on the outcome of the meeting.

On September 11, 10 MBBS students of state-run Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad were suspended for one year, for allegedly ragging their juniors. The suspension orders were issued after the anti-ragging committee took a decision to this effect following an inquiry which found them to be ''indulging in ragging'' over the past few days, officials had said.

