Kolkata 25K run to be held on December 17

Former Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami will be the face of the eighth edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run scheduled here on December 17.Touted as the only World Athletics accredited 25K, the USD 100,000 prize money race will witness some of the best athletes from across the world competing alongside Indias elite and amateur runners, the organisers stated.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 17:29 IST
Jhulan Goswami (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami will be the face of the eighth edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run scheduled here on December 17.

Touted as the only World Athletics accredited 25K, the USD 100,000 prize money race will witness some of the best athletes from across the world competing alongside India’s elite and amateur runners, the organisers stated. Besides the 25K race, the event will have the open 10K, the Ananda (fun) run of 4.5 km, the Silvers run for champions with disability (2.3 km).

To encourage women’s participation, there are a limited number of spots reserved for women, in both the 25K and open 10K distances.

''Throughout my entire life, running has been an essential part of my routine. It has provided me with life lessons, beyond just mental and physical fitness,'' Goswami said. ''I urge each one of you to take that first step towards health and fitness with Tata Steel Kolkata 25K,” she added. Registration across all five race categories has commenced for the event at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in/ and will stay open until November 24 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier, organisers Procam International stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

