Left Menu

Intern doctor at Doon hospital suspended for beating up junior

He has also been expelled permanently from the college hostel and fined Rs 10,000 for the offence, principal of the medical college, Ashutosh Sayana, said on Tuesday.The penal action against the intern doctor was taken on Monday in accordance with the recommendation of a disciplinary committee that investigated the matter and submitted its report to the college administration on Monday, he said.Seven other senior students involved in the assault have also been ousted from the hostel and debarred from attending classes and practicals during the session.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-09-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:00 IST
Intern doctor at Doon hospital suspended for beating up junior
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intern doctor at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital here was suspended for three months for beating up a junior at the college hostel recently. He has also been expelled permanently from the college hostel and fined Rs 10,000 for the offence, principal of the medical college, Ashutosh Sayana, said on Tuesday.

The penal action against the intern doctor was taken on Monday in accordance with the recommendation of a disciplinary committee that investigated the matter and submitted its report to the college administration on Monday, he said.

Seven other senior students involved in the assault have also been ousted from the hostel and debarred from attending classes and practicals during the session. ''No one will be allowed to vitiate the academic atmosphere of the medical college. Whoever dares do that will be taken to task,'' Sayana said.

According to a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, their son was slapped multiple times by the intern doctor and some senior students at his hostel on Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023