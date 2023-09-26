Intern doctor at Doon hospital suspended for beating up junior

An intern doctor at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital here was suspended for three months for beating up a junior at the college hostel recently. He has also been expelled permanently from the college hostel and fined Rs 10,000 for the offence, principal of the medical college, Ashutosh Sayana, said on Tuesday.

The penal action against the intern doctor was taken on Monday in accordance with the recommendation of a disciplinary committee that investigated the matter and submitted its report to the college administration on Monday, he said.

Seven other senior students involved in the assault have also been ousted from the hostel and debarred from attending classes and practicals during the session. ''No one will be allowed to vitiate the academic atmosphere of the medical college. Whoever dares do that will be taken to task,'' Sayana said.

According to a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, their son was slapped multiple times by the intern doctor and some senior students at his hostel on Saturday night.

