US economy facing headwinds from possible government shutdown -White House

The U.S. economy is facing headwinds from a possible government shutdown, student debt payments restarting and higher interest rates, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Wednesday at an event at the Economic Policy Institute.

The economy will keep going in a "pretty good way" unless there is a policy mistake or exogenous shock, he added.

