Over 3 lakh candidates to write TET exam on Dec 24: Bengal primary edu board

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Tuesday said that more than 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on December 24.

Board president Goutam Paul said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the test at 743 centres across the state, including five in Kolkata.

''All preparations have been made to conduct TET in 743 centres, with around 3.1 lakh candidates likely to write their papers,'' he told reporters.

The examinations are conducted for recruitment to state-run and aided primary schools.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant a prayer by BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and another person for a change of date of TET since it coincides with the December 24 Bhagavad Gita chant programme, scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Submitting that the programme, 'Ek Lakh Gita Path' at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the heart of the city will be attended by the prime minister and will lead to the congregation of a large number of people, counsels for Ghosh and an examinee prayed that the date for the examination be changed.

Holding that the directions sought cannot be granted, the court observed that the authorities of the state government and the Kolkata Police will ensure that the examinees are not disrupted in any manner from reaching the five centres.

Education Minister Bratya Basu had on Monday asserted that TET will be conducted smoothly on December 24.

