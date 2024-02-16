World Bank approves shift to channel IDA funds to Afghanistan humanitarian aid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 03:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
The World Bank Group said on Thursday its executive board endorsed a new approach to aiding Afghanistan that will deploy some $300 million from the bank's International Development Association fund for poor countries through United Nations agencies and other international organizations.
The development lender said the funds would remain outside the control of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and would complement Afghanistan Resilience Trust Fund donor financing in supporting critical basic services such as food, water, health, education and jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US urges Taliban to take steps to gain international legitimacy
UN experts call to end Taliban’s arbitrary detention of women and girls over dress code
Afghanistan: Taliban’s crackdown on women over ‘bad hijab’ must end
Afghanistan: UN experts express concerns over arbitrary detention of women, girls by Taliban
Former Afghan President Karzai emphasizes importance of Doha meeting amid ongoing crisis under Taliban rule