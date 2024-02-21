Left Menu

Multiple projects related to facilities for persons with disabilities worth Rs 100 cr inaugurated

Courses ranging from LED repair to beauty therapy, mobile hardware repair, and soft skills will be provided at the centre.Equipped with workshops, halls, and hostel accommodations, it aims to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for the disabled community, Kumar said.Accessible hostels at Composite Regional Centres at Patna and Guwahati were also inaugurated on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 20:40 IST
Multiple projects related to facilities for persons with disabilities worth Rs 100 cr inaugurated
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Drvirendrakum13)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Virendra Kumar Kumar inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 100 crore across the country on Wednesday as part of the government’s efforts to foster inclusion and enhance rehabilitation facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD).

During a virtual inauguration programme, Kumar said people with disabilities will play a very important role in making India a developed country by 2047.

''Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', these projects, aimed at enhancing rehabilitation facilities and fostering inclusivity, underscore the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of every citizen,'' the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister said.

The newly inaugurated Vocational Training Centre at SVNIRTAR, Cuttack, spanning an area of 4,563 square metres, is set to offer comprehensive vocational training to disabled individuals. Courses ranging from LED repair to beauty therapy, mobile hardware repair, and soft skills will be provided at the centre.

Equipped with workshops, halls, and hostel accommodations, it aims to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for the disabled community, Kumar said.

Accessible hostels at Composite Regional Centres at Patna and Guwahati were also inaugurated on Wednesday. The hostels are designed to ensure comfortable accommodation and support for disabled students pursuing education and training.

Composite Regional Centres in Rajnandgaon, Davanagere, and Gorakhpur were also unveiled at the programme. The foundation stone for a Hydrotherapy unit at the NIEPID, Secunderabad was laid in collaboration with The Hans Foundation.

This initiative aims to revolutionise therapeutic interventions for persons with disabilities, setting a precedent for quality care across the nation, Kumar added.

Former Union minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad joined the event virtually and lauded the rapid progress made towards empowering the disabled community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024