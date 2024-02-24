Pradhan inaugurates Skill India centre in Odisha's Deogarh

Left Menu

Pradhan, the minister for education, skill development and entrepreneurship, said the government is committed to ensure the up-skilling of the youths of India in the workforce to make them competent and self-reliant.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated a Skill India centre in Odisha's Deogarh.

He said the facility was set up to empower the youths and prepare them for a new India to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan, the minister for education, skill development and entrepreneurship, said the government is committed to ensure the up-skilling of the youths of India in the workforce to make them competent and self-reliant. Training in specialised courses will benefit the graduates immensely, who envision to equip themselves with in-demand and futuristic skill sets to facilitate a thriving and rewarding career in their chosen professions in the global markets, he said.

''The centre unlocks the potential of the youths through comprehensive skill training initiatives to transform India into a global skill hub,'' Pradhan said.

It will impart training to students by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience across ten courses, including storyboard artist, graphic designer, stitching, food and beverage services and IT helpdesk assistance.

To facilitate placements, the centre focuses on honing the skills of students in industry-specific courses, building networking opportunities and providing training in emerging technologies that bridge the gap between traditional education and the demand of the modern workforce.

The minister had on February 20 inaugurated another Skill India centre in Sambalpur and one in Dhenkanal three days later. These efforts will establish Odisha as a new-age skill hub that will instil confidence in local youths preparing to enter the job market for building career prospects, he added.

