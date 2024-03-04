World Hearing Day: National institutes and regional centers organise awareness programmes

In a concerted effort to raise awareness about hearing impairment, prevent hearing loss and promote overall hearing care, various national institutes and regional centers organised a multitude of awareness programmes aimed at fostering understanding and action on hearing health on the occasion of the World Hearing Day.

According to an official statement released by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, several initiatives were taken across the nation to address the importance of hearing health. The Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan) in Mumbai took the lead by organising free hearing screenings, providing individuals of all age groups with crucial hearing assessments.

Additionally, the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Chennai conducted an awareness programme, offering training to the airport authorities at the Chennai Airport while underscoring the significance of hearing care in public spaces.

Throughout the regional centers, various events were held to educate and engage the communities. The Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC) in Chhatarpur hosted an enlightening online webinar focusing on the role of audiologists in hearing health, while CRC, Nagpur, emphasized the importance of hearing care and dispelled ear-related misconceptions through a dedicated programme, the statement said.

In a bid to reach diverse audiences, CRC, Rajnandgaon, organised an awareness rally alongside a drawing competition and hearing aid distribution programme.

Similarly, Shantiniketan Ratanpally, Vivekananda Adivasi Kalyan Samiti Birbhum showcased an array of activities, including banner displays, dance performances and poetry recitation by the students.

CRC Davanagere, CRC Lucknow and CRC Bhopal actively participated in organising various awareness-related programmes on the World Hearing Day, promoting the idea that hearing impairment is not insurmountable but can be managed through awareness and use of hearing aids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)