President Murmu asks revenue service officers to continue to work towards enhancing citizens' trust

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asked newly-inducted revenue service officers to continue to work towards enhancing the trust among citizens so that they become more tax compliant. It is also important that methods of tax collection be taxpayer-friendly, she said.

Murmu asked the officers to make the best use of emerging technologies for the collection of information to increase the tax base and also to eradicate the menace of black money.

Tax authorities are now leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve tax administration, reduce evasion and facilitate taxpayer compliance, she said.

''I am told that the Income Tax department is using technology for the collection of information with a view to increasing the tax base and also for eradicating the menace of black money in the country. Hence, it is essential for each of you to make the best use of emerging technologies,'' the president said.

Murmu was addressing officer trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (77th batch) who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She said that over the past decade, direct tax collections have risen more than three times and the number of people filing Income Tax Returns has increased to nearly two-and-a-half times. ''Revenue from these collections will be used to fund development projects in the country and ensure the well-being of citizens. Therefore, your contribution in the development of the country is going to be very important,'' the president said.

Murmu said citizen-centric tax services boost the confidence of people in the tax administration. ''I appreciate that through many initiatives, the Income tax department is working towards changing the mindset of the people. I urge you all to continue to work towards enhancing the trust among the citizens so that they become more tax compliant,'' she said.

Murmu suggested that the officers make efforts to highlight the initiatives being taken in the social sector, especially the measures for senior citizens and Divyangjan.

She asked them to remain steadfast in their duties to facilitate compliance with tax laws and also contribute towards creating a deterrence against tax evasion.

The president said the strength of women officers ''in this batch is nearly 38 per cent'' and she ''would like to see a higher number of lady officers in future batches''.

Murmu exhorted the young officers to discharge their duties in a fair and transparent manner and maintain absolute integrity throughout their careers.

