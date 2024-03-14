Left Menu

Telangana govt to conduct Teachers Eligibility Test

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:20 IST
The Telangana government on Thursday announced that Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) would be conducted ahead of taking up teachers recruitment as per the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam system.

The state government issued a notification last month for the recruitment of over 11,000 teachers through the DSC examination system.

As clearing TET is compulsory for writing the DSC exam, there have been demands from job aspirants that TET should be conducted, an official release said.

Responding to these demands, the state government has directed education department officials to conduct TET as early as possible, it said.

The government's decision to conduct TET ahead of DSC exam would benefit as many as three lakh job aspirants, the release added. The TET was reportedly conducted last time in September, 2023.

