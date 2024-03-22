Left Menu

JNUSU Polls: VC directs campus security for report on 'motivated slogans' during debate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 21:25 IST
JNUSU Polls: VC directs campus security for report on 'motivated slogans' during debate
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday asked the security of the varsity to submit a report on certain ''motivated'' slogans raised during the presidential debate on campus.

On Thursday, candidates across party lines vying for president's post in the JNU Students' Union elections, delivered fiery speeches, with some attacking the central government on Manipur violence and electoral bonds issues.

The candidates raised anti-establishment slogans while targeting the ruling party and RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is also in the fray.

''It has come to the notice that some students have allegedly raised certain motivated slogans, during the event of presidential debate of JNUSU elections held on March 21, which are totally unacceptable as it may hurt the feelings and sentiments of various sections of the JNU community.

''The administration has taken cognizance of the matter and the security branch has been instructed by the Vice Chancellor to look into the matter and submit a report,'' a statement issued by the varsity read.

The administration appealed to the students to refrain from ''vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of the campus'' and a smooth functioning of the JNUSU elections.

Polling was held at JNU in two phases for the students union elections earlier in the day with counting of votes slated to commence at 9 pm onwards.

Ahead of the polling, JNU held presidential debates on the lines of the United States model, during which contenders for the post of president addressed students to garner support.

The JNUSU results will be declared on Sunday. The last elections were held in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024