NCPCR asks Delhi Police to probe coaching institute over ad targeting ex-student

The country's apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Delhi Police to investigate an allegedly defamatory advertisement by coaching institute FIIT-JEE targeting a former minor girl student.

The PTI reached out to FIIT-JEE but no immediate response was received from them.

In a letter to the South Delhi Deputy Commissioner, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPR), a statutory body mandated to protect child rights across the country, raised concerns over the potential violation of child rights and defamation laws through the advertisement.

The ad was published prominently in a newspaper in which the coaching institute shared the student's picture and suggested she could have performed better had she not left them and joined another institute.

''She started her journey with FIIT JEE in Class IX in Dec 2020 and her 80% of JEE Main and Advanced course was already over when her parents were lured by this EVIL institute. She was a top performer at FIIT JEE Delhi-NCR and has now performed behind many FIIT JEE students. With the pedigree of FIIT JEE, she would have achieved NTA Score 99.99 even by her self-study. So, the contribution of the EVIL institute in her performance is -ve. Had she remained with FIIT JEE she could have achieved a clear 100 NTA Score.,'' the ad reads. It was shared on social media platform X by some users who expressed anguish over portraying a minor girl in a negative light and demanded action. Expressing grave concern over the potential impact of such advertisements on the minor's reputation and psychological wellbeing, the NCPCR invoked its powers under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, to initiate action.

The commission highlighted that the advertisement could potentially violate defamation laws outlined in Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

In light of these concerns, the Delhi Police has been urged to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take necessary legal action against those responsible for the defamatory advertisement.

The NCPCR has requested the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report within seven days of receiving the letter.

