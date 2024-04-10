Left Menu

France to raise 2024 deficit target to 5%-5.1% of GDP - Les Echos

For 2025, France is targeting a 4.1% deficit, revised up from an earlier target of 3.7%, Les Echos reported. Following decades of spending beyond its means, France must in coming weeks show how it will avoid a budget crunch that is putting its credit ratings at risk.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:18 IST
France to raise 2024 deficit target to 5%-5.1% of GDP - Les Echos
  • Country:
  • France

France's finance ministry will raise on Wednesday its deficit target to the equivalent of 5%-5.1% of GDP for 2024, up from an original target of 4.4% due to a rapid deterioration of state finances, financial daily Les Echos reported. It also said that French President Emmanuel Macron and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire are at loggerheads about the issue, with Le Maire advocating stronger budget cuts to bring state finances back on track.

The paper reports that, officially, the objective of returning to below 3% in 2027 remains in place, even if most economist consider this unlikely. For 2025, France is targeting a 4.1% deficit, revised up from an earlier target of 3.7%, Les Echos reported.

Following decades of spending beyond its means, France must in coming weeks show how it will avoid a budget crunch that is putting its credit ratings at risk. Earlier this month, the government said the deficit ended 2023 at 5.5% of GDP, overshooting the 4.9% target.

Several other EU countries, notably Italy, are also running deficit's above the 3% limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024