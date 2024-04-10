Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:41 IST
Two arrested for trafficking heroin valued at Rs 35 crore at Delhi airport
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, for allegedly smuggling heroin worth Rs 35 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived from Bangkok on April 3, it said.

''Subsequently, on examination of the baggage of both passengers, 13 packets containing green colour narcotic substance suspected to be heroin, weighing 5004 grams (5.04 kg), were found,'' said the statement issued by the customs department.

The value of the recovered narcotic is Rs 35 crore, it said.

The two accused, who hail from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and the recovered narcotic has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

