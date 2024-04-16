China urges banking, financial institutions to boost support for manufacturing

China's regulators on Tuesday urged banking and financial institutions to have separate credit plans for the manufacturing sector, according to a statement released by the financial regulator.

China will promote more credit resources to support the manufacturing industry, and increase the proportion of medium to long-term loans in the sector, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said.

Insurance funds are encouraged to provide long-term and stable financial support for strategic emerging industries, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)