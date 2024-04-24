Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies
Samsung launches training program to enhance youth skills in AI, IoT, and other emerging technologies. The program aims to upskill 3,500 students in collaboration with Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI). Top performers will receive cash awards and opportunities to visit Samsung facilities.
- Country:
- India
Consumer electronics makes Samsung on Wednesday launched the second cohort of its skilling programme that aims to upskill the youth in future tech domains and enhance their employability.
A Memorandum of Understanding to train 3,500 students across India was signed between Samsung and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), according to a company statement. It said 'Samsung Innovation Campus' is designed to upskill the youth in future-tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, Coding and Programming.
''Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability,'' it said.
The national toppers from each domain will receive a cash award of INR 1 lakh, along with an opportunity to visit Samsung facilities in Delhi-NCR.
During the programme, participants will receive instructor-led blended classroom and online training through approved training and education partners of ESSCI across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj condemns humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel-Hamas conflict
Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj condemns the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel-Hamas conflict
Saudi Arabia echoes India's stance on Kashmir in joint statement with Pakistan
Indian stock indices open at fresh highs; inflation data, Q4 earnings now in focus
Indian Student's body discovered in US