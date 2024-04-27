Left Menu

Indian athletes Muralidharan Sinimol and Mansi Mohite triumph as South Asian triathlon champions

Indian athletes Sinimol and Mohite won the men's and women's titles at the South Asian Triathlon Championships in Nepal. Malandkar and Sai were second and third in the men's category, while Pawar and Kumar topped the women's junior category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:03 IST
Indian athletes Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men's and women's champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships in Pokhara, Nepal on Saturday.

Koushik Vinayak Malandkar (01:03:26) was second behind compatriot Sinimol in the regional championships, while Sai Lohitaksh Kd (01:07:20) and Krishiv Patel (01:07:23) finished as the top two in the South Asian men's junior category.

Durvisha Pawar (01:11:55) and Prerana Sravan Kumar (01:14:57) were one and two in the South Asian women's junior category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

