School Children Create 'Human Rangoli' to Promote Voter Awareness in Latur

Students in Latur formed a "human rangoli" to promote voting awareness. Over 4,500 students participated, encouraged by officials to ensure their parents vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

School students on Saturday formed a 'human rangoli' in Latur to promote awareness about voting.

More than 4,500 students took part in the initiative, which was attended by Latur Municipal Corporation joint commissioner Ramdas Kokare, who is also the SVEEP nodal officer for the district, and others.

Students must ensure their parents vote in the May 7 Lok Sabha polls here, Kokare said on the occasion.

