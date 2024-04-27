School Children Create 'Human Rangoli' to Promote Voter Awareness in Latur

School students on Saturday formed a 'human rangoli' in Latur to promote awareness about voting.

More than 4,500 students took part in the initiative, which was attended by Latur Municipal Corporation joint commissioner Ramdas Kokare, who is also the SVEEP nodal officer for the district, and others.

Students must ensure their parents vote in the May 7 Lok Sabha polls here, Kokare said on the occasion.

