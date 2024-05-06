Left Menu

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends well wishes to ICSE, ISC exam achievers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the successful students of the ICSE and ISC examinations and wished them a bright future.Banerjee also urged the unsuccessful candidates not to be heartbroken as she believed that they would achieve more success in the future.Congratulations to all the students who have passed this years ICSE ISC exams.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:59 IST
  • India

Banerjee also urged the unsuccessful candidates not to be heartbroken as she believed that they would achieve more success in the future.

''Congratulations to all the students who have passed this year's ICSE & ISC exams. I wish you all even more success in the future,'' Banerjee posted on X.

''Those who could not succeed today for some reason or the other, don't lose your heart. I have complete faith that you will also succeed in the future. Best wishes to everybody,'' she said.

On Monday morning, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the results of the ICSE and ISC examinations held this year.

Girls outshone boys in class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday morning.

While 99.47 per cent of students passed the class 10 exams, 98.19 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

